Lisk Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $123.96 million and $7.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

