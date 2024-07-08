Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $146,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 445.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 418,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

LYV traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.59. 501,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

