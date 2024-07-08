Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.14% of Loews worth $24,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,207,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Loews by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 155,713 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 31.0% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Loews by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $73.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

