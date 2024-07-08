Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last Week

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market capitalization of $170.82 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s genesis date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.01644477 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,347,185.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

