Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Cormark raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%.
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
TSE LUN opened at C$15.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$17.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Lundin Mining Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 189.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining
In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
