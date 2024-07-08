Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.56 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $230,717.39 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009170 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,085.37 or 1.00154527 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00069515 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000411 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $234,881.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.