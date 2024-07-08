Main Street Research LLC Buys 8,510 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

