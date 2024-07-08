Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Gap Down to $32.65

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.65, but opened at $31.53. Malibu Boats shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 19,630 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $651.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

