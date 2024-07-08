Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (LOAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 15th

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 93.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LOAN opened at $5.35 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

