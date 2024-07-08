Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (LOAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 15th

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 93.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of LOAN opened at $5.35 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Bridge Capital
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Bridge Capital
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Baidu Stock Nears Pandemic Lows: Is This a Buying Opportunity?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Better Than NVIDIA: Top 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch Today
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 Stocks Seeing a Surge in Call Option Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.