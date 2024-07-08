Mantle (MNT) Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Mantle token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $270.15 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.63586756 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $199,815,384.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

