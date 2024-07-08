Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $42,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $64.70 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.