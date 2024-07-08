Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Tops $1.43 on Top Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002503 BTC on popular exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $120.19 million and $106,415.57 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.39112776 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $105,416.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

