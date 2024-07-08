Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.54. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 20.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mexco Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

