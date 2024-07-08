MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 546.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 304,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 86,354 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

MCR stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

(Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.