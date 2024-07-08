MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 67,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 160,154 shares.The stock last traded at $52.16 and had previously closed at $52.63.

The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

