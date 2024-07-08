Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,291 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 146,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $80,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 18.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 89,229 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 108,881 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.5 %

Microsoft stock opened at $467.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.34. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

