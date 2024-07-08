Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $21,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 186,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,025. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average is $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

