Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 125,782 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.