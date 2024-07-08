Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $112.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.71. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

