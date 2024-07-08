Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 95.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $264.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.86. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $212.39 and a 52-week high of $266.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

