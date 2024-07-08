Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 483,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,654 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W lowered Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of TOST opened at $25.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $65,971.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $65,971.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,253 shares of company stock worth $5,630,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

