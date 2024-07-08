Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,861 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $266.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.16 and a 200 day moving average of $270.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

