Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 989 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total value of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,137,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,137,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL stock opened at $513.42 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $519.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.