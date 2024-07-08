Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Trinity Industries worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $29.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

