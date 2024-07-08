Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181,294 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 891,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,635,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 561,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,989,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after acquiring an additional 397,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $4,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,291.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MRC opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRC

MRC Global Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Stories

