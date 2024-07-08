Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311,545 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 247,585 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth $1,707,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.