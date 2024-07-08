Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after acquiring an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,575,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,839,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $160.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

