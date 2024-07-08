Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of CareTrust REIT worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $25.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

