Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 115.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1,580.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $270,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

