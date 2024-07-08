Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after buying an additional 270,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,092,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $139.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.79. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $140.55.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,710,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

