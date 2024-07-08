Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 943,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,920 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,139,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

