Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,949 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,634,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000.

Shares of LIT opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

