Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.66 Million Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $284.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 7,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $158,418.46. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,135.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 19,469 shares of company stock worth $430,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.