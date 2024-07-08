Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Vistra worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 505,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,177,000 after buying an additional 84,109 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VST opened at $89.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.