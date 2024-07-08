Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,697 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of 10x Genomics worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

