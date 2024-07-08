Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $11.17 Million Investment in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,711 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.21% of Sabine Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $63.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%. The business had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.98%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

