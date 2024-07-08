Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,048 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 227,846 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Lyft worth $11,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth $1,224,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62,623 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,069,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,333 shares of company stock valued at $680,974 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

