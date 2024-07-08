Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kroger alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 148,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:KR opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.