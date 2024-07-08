Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 113.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,412 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $542,855 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

