Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 250.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,415 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 94,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8,977.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,244 shares in the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $296,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,415.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,494. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

