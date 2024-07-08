Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 12,921 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Ambarella worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,831,000 after buying an additional 69,864 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ambarella by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 484,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,969. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMBA opened at $58.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

