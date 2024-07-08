Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 296,471 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,859,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,471 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 32.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 402,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.71 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.