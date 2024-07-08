Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 300,198 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,198 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.12% of OneSpan worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OneSpan alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 109.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of OSPN opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.26. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSPN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on OneSpan

About OneSpan

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.