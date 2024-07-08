Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $10.63 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 87,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 65,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,320 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $6,516,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.
RBCP opened at $121.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.97 and a fifty-two week high of $133.34.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
