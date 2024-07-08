Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MIRM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of MIRM stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 442,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

