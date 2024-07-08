Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 479 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX opened at $153.70 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $283.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $154.99.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

