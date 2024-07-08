Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,968,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,937,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,493,000 after buying an additional 727,837 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 722,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $11.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

