Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.00

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.88, with a volume of 10411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

