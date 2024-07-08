Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.19

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $172.10 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00046594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,595,428 coins and its circulating supply is 883,058,589 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

