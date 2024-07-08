Morgan Stanley Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $56.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WERN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $34.77. 194,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,050,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1,048.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 91,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 83,361 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 44,159 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

